Swiss National Bank Has $9.90 Million Position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 19.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,353,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,492,000 after purchasing an additional 553,080 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,282,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,050,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,830,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,773,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,694,000 after buying an additional 188,040 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,456,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after buying an additional 90,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,048.80. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL opened at $57.21 on Friday. Air Lease Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

