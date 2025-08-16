Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Portland General Electric worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $7,181,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 106,133 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

