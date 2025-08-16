Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,700 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Shift4 Payments worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,295.26. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This represents a 12.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $90.76 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

