Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Rubrik by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBRK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $3,007,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 521,665 shares in the company, valued at $52,291,699.60. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 454,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,225.12. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,047 shares of company stock worth $99,115,944. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

