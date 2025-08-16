Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Columbia Banking System worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,222,000 after acquiring an additional 351,375 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 81.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,199,000 after buying an additional 597,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLB. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

