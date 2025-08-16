Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,895,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 441,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $250.64 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.96.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.