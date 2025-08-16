Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 5,158.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.