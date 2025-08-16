Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,662,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,543,000 after purchasing an additional 298,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 97,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Invesco Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.10 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.