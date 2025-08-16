Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of GATX worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GATX by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 364,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 185,321 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 67,875.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 355,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GATX by 2,826.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 351,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,432,000 after purchasing an additional 339,262 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $335,698.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,599.54. This represents a 22.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,916.88. The trade was a 64.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

GATX Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GATX opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Corporation has a 1 year low of $127.69 and a 1 year high of $168.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $430.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.52 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

