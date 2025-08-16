Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.