Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of FirstCash worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 211,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $136.52 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,737.33. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

