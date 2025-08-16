Swiss National Bank Sells 13,800 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 58,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,548,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,721,000 after acquiring an additional 183,963 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,816,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 745,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

