Swiss National Bank Sells 148,100 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of HF Sinclair worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -434.78%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

