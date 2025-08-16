Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKY. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,376.32. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Champion Homes stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

