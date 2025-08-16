Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,748,000 after acquiring an additional 603,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 454,922 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 348,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,403,000 after purchasing an additional 269,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $23,995,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,660. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.0%

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

