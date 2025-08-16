Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Timken worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,681,000 after buying an additional 180,705 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 56.9% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 5.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Timken by 41.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Timken Stock Down 1.5%

Timken stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.