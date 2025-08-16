Swiss National Bank Sells 18,300 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,876,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,132 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,711,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,601.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 806,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,457,000 after acquiring an additional 793,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $12,385,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

