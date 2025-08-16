Swiss National Bank Sells 2,200 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $128.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $16,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,061,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,363,588.86. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 613,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. The trade was a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock worth $113,118,257. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

