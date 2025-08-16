Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Science Applications International worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Science Applications International by 38.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $117.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

