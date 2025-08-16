Swiss National Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 286.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,618,000 after buying an additional 3,329,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FMC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,714,000 after buying an additional 321,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,495,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. FMC Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.