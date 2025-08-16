Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of AppFolio worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $643,283.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,076.80. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and sold 38,006 shares valued at $10,976,482. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of APPF stock opened at $265.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $326.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

