Swiss National Bank Sells 5,600 Shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of ChampionX worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 154,011 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in ChampionX by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ChampionX by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 806,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX opened at $25.81 on Friday. ChampionX Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

