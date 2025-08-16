Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Elanco Animal Health worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.