TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $54,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $153.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.30.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

