Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.11% of Thor Industries worth $407,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 135.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $107.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THO

Thor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.