Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – August 13th

Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Tempus AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve developing, producing or deploying AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, neural-network processors, natural-language processing tools, and AI-powered software services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapid growth and innovation potential of AI applications across industries like healthcare, finance, autonomous vehicles and cloud computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.63. 4,641,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,624. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $859.22. 1,038,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $976.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $939.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.18, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.33. 12,314,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,467,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 4.98. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

