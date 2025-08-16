Top Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 13th

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, UnitedHealth Group, Circle Internet Group, Palo Alto Networks, and Salesforce are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares in companies whose primary business involves financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers. These firms generate revenue through lending, underwriting, trading and fee-based advisory services. As a result, financial stocks tend to be particularly sensitive to interest-rate movements, credit cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

BMNR stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,223,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,688. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.41 million and a P/E ratio of -155.50.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,796,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,687,984. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,960,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.41. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 3.70.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,280,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,082,166. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.94 and its 200 day moving average is $402.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,699,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910,848. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -12,434.01.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,377,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,160. The company has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.38, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,624. The company has a market cap of $225.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.72. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

