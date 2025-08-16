UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, adropof92.6% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

UCB Trading Down 0.3%

About UCB

UCBJY stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. UCB has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $113.85.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

