Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 257,900 shares, agrowthof415.8% from the July 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
Shares of UURAF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.
About Ucore Rare Metals
