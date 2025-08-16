Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 257,900 shares, agrowthof415.8% from the July 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

Shares of UURAF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

