Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,674,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,565,000 after buying an additional 442,372 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5,117.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,780,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,137,000 after buying an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $534.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.17.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

