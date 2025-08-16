US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avantor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $34,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 8.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $15,173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of AVTR opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $27.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

