US Bancorp DE Sells 1,695 Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,524,000 after purchasing an additional 378,338 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 591,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after buying an additional 204,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,340,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DXC Technology by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,173,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 584,678 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DXC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. DXC Technology Company. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

