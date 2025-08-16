US Bancorp DE Sells 913 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,304,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 18,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after buying an additional 694,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 309,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

BioNTech stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

