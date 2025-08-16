UTG Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTG Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, agrowthof400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

UTG Trading Up 0.5%

UTGN stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. UTG has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UTG had a net margin of 55.51% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

