Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Valeo has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.1742 dividend. This represents a yield of 335.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLEEY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valeo to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Valeo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Valeo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

