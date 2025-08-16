Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, agrowthof600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Valeo Price Performance
OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Valeo has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.21.
Valeo Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.1742 dividend. This represents a yield of 335.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Valeo
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
