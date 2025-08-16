Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,200 shares, adeclineof82.4% from the July 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Vallourec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vallourec

Vallourec Stock Performance

Shares of VLOWY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Vallourec has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $979.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.2546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 636.0%. Vallourec’s payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.