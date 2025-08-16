Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Valmont Industries worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.6%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $374.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.12. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $384.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.