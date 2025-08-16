Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 485,394 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,582,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 485,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $389,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 295,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 145,800 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,166,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,488,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $19.01 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 118.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

