Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.67% of Installed Building Products worth $458,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,905,000 after buying an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 158,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 323,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,714.29. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total transaction of $128,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $267.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.31. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $275.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Danske lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.36.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

