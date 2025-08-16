Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 103,419 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,405,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $428,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of LUMN opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 535,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,400. This trade represents a 8.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

