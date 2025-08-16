Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 142,297 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,942,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Workiva worth $451,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 705.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of WK stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

