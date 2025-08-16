Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 146,256 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of GFL Environmental worth $427,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

