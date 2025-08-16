Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 96,329 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Herc worth $424,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Herc by 435.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Herc by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,286,000 after purchasing an additional 208,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145,381 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 79.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 299,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,217,000 after purchasing an additional 132,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $20,494,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $246.88.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.23 million. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

