Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,644,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $411,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, Director George E. Deese bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,004,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,764,031.60. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jameson Mcfadden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 532,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,493.92. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

