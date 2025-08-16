Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,955,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.47% of Macy’s worth $401,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,454 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,868,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 684,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Barclays started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE M opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

