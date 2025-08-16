Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Integer worth $445,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Integer by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

