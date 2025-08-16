Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,971,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 918,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $453,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,633,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,178,000 after buying an additional 825,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,234,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,619,000 after buying an additional 107,871 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,986,000 after buying an additional 821,427 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 8,530.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,658,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $22.97 on Friday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

