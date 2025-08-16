Vanguard Group Inc. Has $394.29 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,967,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 784,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.70% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $394,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,323,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

