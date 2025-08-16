Vanguard Group Inc. Has $398.15 Million Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of Modine Manufacturing worth $398,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,937,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after buying an additional 262,936 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 187.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 875,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after buying an additional 571,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after buying an additional 672,960 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 809,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,853,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,657.50. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $5,678,078.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,502.40. The trade was a 49.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,561 shares of company stock valued at $25,462,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $138.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

