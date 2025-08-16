Vanguard Group Inc. Has $401.07 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,092,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $401,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 156.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 76.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $82.67 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $797,656.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.68. The trade was a 39.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $8,417,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,504,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,623,580.43. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,403 shares of company stock worth $12,174,196 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.